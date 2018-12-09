 

Tomorrow's weather: Thundershowers to persist for Gauteng, KZN, partly cloudy and cool for rest of SA

2018-12-09 19:39
(iStock)

Weather conditions across the country will be mostly partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers on Monday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the northern parts of the Northern Cape and in the extreme west of the North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but warm over the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in Limpopo.

In the North West, it will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east from the afternoon.

It will be cool in the extreme south and east in the Free State. It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west where it will be fine.

In the Northern Cape it will fine and cool to warm, but hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

It will be cloudy over the eastern parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong easterly to south-easterly along the south coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from the late morning, but strong in the west during the afternoon.

Morning fog patches in places over the eastern interior, where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with light isolated morning showers and rain along and south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers for KwaZulu-Natal.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at times in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

14°C /26°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at times in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

13°C /25°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but warm over the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

17°C /23°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist patches, otherwise cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers.

17°C /26°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy.

16°C /31°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy.

9°C /28°C

Kimberley:

Fine.

12°C /31°C

Upington:

Fine.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

16°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy over the eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

15°C /19°C

George:

Cloudy at first, otherwise fine.

17°C /28°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine.

14°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy with light isolated showers and rain in the morning. Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh north-easterly in the evening.

17°C /23°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. Wind: Moderate southerly to south-easterly.

17°C /22°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

12°C /19°C

Read more on:    weather
