Tomorrow's weather: Thunderstorms for northern parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a watch for severe thunderstorms in places over the northern parts of the Free State, the central and eastern parts of the North West, Gauteng and also the south-western Highveld of Mpumalanga on Friday.

Weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north, with scattered thunderstorms from the afternoon but widespread in the evening.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the escarpment and warm but hot in the Lowveld with isolated to scattered on-and-off showers and thundershowers but widespread in the southwest.

It will be very hot in the western Bushveld of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

The North West can expect partly cloudy skies and hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

It will be cloudy in the extreme northeast of the Free State at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers except in the southwest. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the northeast.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the western interior with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers in the western half of the Eastern Cape with rain expected along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south westerly, becoming easterly to south easterly late morning, but strong in the west during the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy and cool with light isolated showers and rain in the south east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south easterly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the east at first, but otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot in places over the west.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

Morning fog is predicted over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

20°C/32°C

Johannesburg:

18°C/30°

Nelspruit:

19°C/23°C

Polokwane:

18°C/27°C

Phalaborwa:

21°C/30°C

Mahikeng:

20°C/31°C

Bloemfontein:

15°C/ 35°C

Upington:

16°C/37°C

Kimberley:

16°C/35°C

Cape Town:

16°C/26°C

George:

15°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth:

17°C/23°C

East London:

18°C/24°C

Durban:

21°C/24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

15°C/20°C

