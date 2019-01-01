Tomorrow's weather: Warm conditions for most of SA, thunderstorms and flash flooding for the north

Warm to hot weather is expected over most parts of South Africa on Wednesday, with a watch issued for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding parts of in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free State.

Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is expected over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, and eastern parts of Limpopo. Severe thunderstorms are expected over the southern and eastern parts of the Free State.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and cool in Mpumalanga, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Cloudy and warm conditions are expected in Limpopo. It will be hot in the Lowveld with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

The North West is expected to be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be hot in the extreme west.

It will be cloudy in the east of the Free State at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north-west. Widespread showers and thundershowers expected in the extreme east.

There will be fog along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over the central parts. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated thunderstorms from afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the interior and eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine over the west and south-western parts with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, clearing in the afternoon. It will be hot over the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected cloudy and cool with scattered morning rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior spreading to south of the escarpment during the morning. Heavy showers are expected between Plett and Stormsriver early morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly becoming south easterly but moderate to fresh easterly in the evening

In the eastern half of the province, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers but partly cloudy and warm in the north west with isolated morning showers.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south westerly becoming southerly but moderate south easterly in the evening

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise cold to cool but warm in the north-east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected The wind along the coast will be Moderate northerly to north westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. It will become moderate south-easterly from the south by late afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

16°C/24°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

14°C/23°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at times with mainly scattered showers and occasional thundershowers.

20°C/26°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at times with mainly scattered showers and occasional thundershowers.

20°C/29°C

Mahikeng:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

17°C/30°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

17°C/27°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

17°C/32°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

20°C/34°C

Upington:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

23°C/39°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine.

Wind: fresh to strong south-easterly.

17°C/25°C

George:

Cloudy with light rain, clearing in the afternoon.

Wind: fresh south-easterly.

16°C/22°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with scattered showers becoming isolated in the afternoon.

Wind: Fresh to strong southerly becoming south easterly but moderate to fresh easterly in the evening

18°C/21°C

East London:

Partly cloudy early morning otherwise cloudy with scattered showers becoming isolated in the afternoon.

Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly early morning otherwise moderate southerly becoming south easterly in the evening

19°C/22°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Wind:Moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming moderate south easterly in the evening.

Minimum/Maximum: 20°C/24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

17°C/21°C

