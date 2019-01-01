Tomorrow's weather: Warm conditions for most of SA, thunderstorms and flash flooding for the north

Warm to hot weather is expected over most parts of South Africa on Wednesday, with a watch issued for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding parts of in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free State.
Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is expected over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, and eastern parts of Limpopo. Severe thunderstorms are expected over the southern and eastern parts of the Free State.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered thundershowers.
It will be cloudy and cool in
Mpumalanga, with scattered to
widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the Lowveld.
Cloudy and warm conditions are expected in
Limpopo. It will be hot in the Lowveld with
scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.
The
North West is expected to be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and
warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It
will be hot in the extreme west.
It will be cloudy in the east of the
Free State at first, otherwise partly cloudy and
warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme
north-west. Widespread showers and thundershowers expected in the extreme east.
There will be fog along the coast of the
Northern Cape, where it will be cool in places,
otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over the central parts. It will
become partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated thunderstorms from
afternoon.
The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to
south-easterly.
The
Western Cape will be cloudy over the interior and eastern parts, otherwise
partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine over the west and south-western parts
with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, clearing in the
afternoon. It will be hot over the West Coast District.
The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong
south-easterly.
The western half of the
Eastern Cape is expected cloudy and cool with scattered morning rain and showers
along the coast and adjacent interior spreading to south of the escarpment
during the morning. Heavy showers are expected between Plett and Stormsriver
early morning.
The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong
southerly becoming south easterly but moderate to fresh easterly in the evening
In the eastern half of the province, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers but partly cloudy
and warm in the north west with isolated morning showers.
The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south
westerly becoming southerly but moderate
south easterly in the evening
KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise cold to cool but warm in the north-east.
Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected The wind along the coast will
be Moderate northerly to north westerly in the north at first, otherwise
moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. It will become moderate
south-easterly from the south by late afternoon.
The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thundershowers.
16°C/24°C
Johannesburg:
Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thundershowers.
14°C/23°C
Mbombela:
Cloudy at times with mainly scattered showers and
occasional thundershowers.
20°C/26°C
Polokwane:
Cloudy at times with mainly scattered showers and
occasional thundershowers.
20°C/29°C
Mahikeng:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.
17°C/30°C
Vryburg:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.
17°C/27°C
Bloemfontein:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.
17°C/32°C
Kimberley:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.
20°C/34°C
Upington:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated
thundershowers.
23°C/39°C
Cape Town:
Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine.
Wind: fresh to strong south-easterly.
17°C/25°C
George:
Cloudy with light rain, clearing in the afternoon.
Wind: fresh south-easterly.
16°C/22°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy with scattered showers becoming isolated in the
afternoon.
Wind: Fresh to strong southerly becoming south easterly
but moderate to fresh easterly in the evening
18°C/21°C
East London:
Partly cloudy early morning otherwise cloudy with
scattered showers becoming isolated in
the afternoon.
Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly early morning
otherwise moderate southerly becoming south easterly in the evening
19°C/22°C
Durban:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Wind:Moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming moderate
south easterly in the evening.
Minimum/Maximum: 20°C/24°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered
showers and thundershowers.
17°C/21°C
