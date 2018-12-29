Tomorrow's weather: Warm to hot for most of SA, thunderstorms for KZN, Eastern Cape

Most of South Africa will experience warm to hot weather conditions on Sunday, but a watch has been issued for severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy at times and cool but warm in the north, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in Mpumalanga. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northeast. Scattered thundershowers are expected in west.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy in the Free State in the morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will see fog along the cost at first. Otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot in places over the interior becoming partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior with isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly, becoming strong by the afternoon.

It will be fine and very hot over the north-western parts Western Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot in places over the eastern interior, but cloudy along the south cost becoming partly cloudy, where it will be warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly between Cape Point and Hondeklip Bay, reaching strong, but light and variable along the south coast becoming moderate southerly by the afternoon.

The western part of the Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the east but cool along the coast.The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south westerly but moderate westerly in the west becoming southerly in the afternoon.

The eastern part of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers but isolated along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light northerly along the wild coast at first otherwise moderate to fresh south westerly reaching strong in the south in the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning mist over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north-east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate north-easterly becoming moderate southerly to south westerly in the south in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/26°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers.

16°C/25°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy.

18°C/28°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist, otherwise partly cloudy.

18°C/27°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/25°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/29°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

17°C/30°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/30°C

Upington:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers.

22°C/35°C

Cape Town:

Fine.

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon.

17°C/27°C

George:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the evening.

Wind: Light and variable, becoming moderate southerly by the afternoon.

15°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the evening.

Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

19°C/26°C

East London:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the evening.

Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

20°C/28°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming southerly to south westerly in the afternoon

Minimum/Maximum: 20°C/27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning mist, otherwise Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

18°C/29°C

