 

Tomorrow's weather: Warm to hot for most of SA, thunderstorms for KZN, Eastern Cape

2018-12-29 19:41
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Most of South Africa will experience warm to hot weather conditions on Sunday, but a watch has been issued for severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts the Northern Cape and also the northern parts Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

The SA Weather Service also issued a watch for severe thunderstorms expected over the midlands of KwaZulu-Natal and the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy at times and cool but warm in the north, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in Mpumalanga. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northeast. Scattered thundershowers are expected in west.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment.  Otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy in the Free State in the morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will see fog along the cost at first. Otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot in places over the interior becoming partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior with isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly, becoming strong by the afternoon.

It will be fine and very hot over the north-western parts Western Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot in places over the eastern interior, but cloudy along the south cost becoming partly cloudy, where it will be warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly between Cape Point and Hondeklip Bay, reaching strong, but light and variable along the south coast becoming moderate southerly by the afternoon.

The western part of the Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the east but cool along the coast.The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south westerly but moderate westerly in the west becoming southerly in the afternoon.

The eastern part of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers but isolated along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light northerly along the wild coast at first otherwise moderate to fresh south westerly reaching strong in the south in the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning mist over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north-east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate north-easterly becoming moderate southerly to south westerly in the south in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/26°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers.

16°C/25°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy.

18°C/28°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist, otherwise partly cloudy.

18°C/27°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/25°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/29°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

17°C/30°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/30°C

Upington:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers.

22°C/35°C

Cape Town:

Fine.

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon.

17°C/27°C

George:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the evening.

Wind: Light and variable, becoming moderate southerly by the afternoon.

15°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the evening.

Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

19°C/26°C

East London:

Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the evening.

Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

20°C/28°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming southerly to south westerly in the afternoon

Minimum/Maximum: 20°C/27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning mist, otherwise Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

18°C/29°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I lost my hero' - Father of boxing champion killed in heated argument in Gauteng

2018-12-29 18:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 13:06 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kommetjie 08:46 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 28 2018-12-28 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 