Tomorrow's weather: Warm weather for most of SA, thundershowers in the east

Temperatures are expected to be warm to very hot across most of SA on Friday, but isolated and scattered showers have been predicted for the east.

In addition, severe thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng and in places in the eastern and the north-eastern parts of the North West.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West.



The weather in your region



It will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches on the highground of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm with morning and evening drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. But it will be partly cloudy at times in the west from the afternoon, with very isolated showers and thundershowers in places on the Highveld. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm with morning and evening drizzle and fog patches in places in the east, but partly cloudy at times in the west from the afternoon. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the Western Bushveld where it will be hot.

It will be fine and hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Morning fog patches are expected in the north-eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme west. It will become partly cloudy in the north and east, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the north-western interior.

The Western Cape will be fine over the interior at first, where it will hot. It will be very hot over the eastern interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Cloudy conditions can be expected over the western parts of the south coast at first.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places over the interior in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot over the interior. The eastern half will be cloudy south of the escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in places in the north-eastern parts of the province.

Morning fog can be expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected but there will be scattered thundershowers in the west.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at first. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

18°C/32°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy with morning fog at first. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

17°C/30°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy at times in the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy with morning and evening fog and drizzle patches

17°C/24°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy at times in the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy with morning and evening mist patches

19°C/26°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

20°C/35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

15°C/35°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

16°C/38°C

Upington:

Fine

18°C/40°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Light southerly, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C/29°C

George:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Light north-westerly becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon

13°C/27°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly

16°C/28°C

East London:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong easterly

17°C/26°C

Durban:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C/24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog. Otherwise, cloudy with isolated showers and rain

16°C/24°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days