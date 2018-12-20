Tomorrow's weather: Warm weather for most of SA, thundershowers in the east

Temperatures are expected to be warm to very hot across most of SA on Friday, but isolated and scattered showers have been predicted for the east.
In addition, severe thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng and in places in the eastern and the north-eastern parts of the North West.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the North West.
The weather in your region
It will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches on the highground of
Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered thundershowers. Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm with morning and evening drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. But it will be partly cloudy at times in the west from the afternoon, with very isolated showers and thundershowers in places on the Highveld. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld. Limpopo will be cloudy and warm with morning and evening drizzle and fog patches in places in the east, but partly cloudy at times in the west from the afternoon. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the Western Bushveld where it will be hot.
It will be fine and hot in the
North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.
Morning fog patches are expected in the north-eastern parts of the
Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme west. It will become partly cloudy in the north and east, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.
The
Northern Cape will be cool along the coast with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the north-western interior.
The
Western Cape will be fine over the interior at first, where it will hot. It will be very hot over the eastern interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Cloudy conditions can be expected over the western parts of the south coast at first.
The western half of the
Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places over the interior in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot over the interior. The eastern half will be cloudy south of the escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in places in the north-eastern parts of the province.
Morning fog can be expected over the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected but there will be scattered thundershowers in the west. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy at first. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers.
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high
18°C/32°C
Johannesburg:
Cloudy with morning fog at first. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
17°C/30°C
Mbombela:
Partly cloudy at times in the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy with morning and evening fog and drizzle patches
17°C/24°C
Polokwane:
Partly cloudy at times in the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy with morning and evening mist patches
19°C/26°C
Mahikeng:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
20°C/35°C
Bloemfontein:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
15°C/35°C
Kimberley:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
16°C/38°C
Upington:
Fine
18°C/40°C
Cape Town:
Partly cloudy
Wind: Light southerly, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
17°C/29°C
George:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
Wind: Light north-westerly becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon
13°C/27°C
Port Elizabeth:
Fine
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly
16°C/28°C
East London:
Partly cloudy
Wind: Fresh to strong easterly
17°C/26°C
Durban:
Cloudy with isolated showers and rain
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
20°C/24°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog. Otherwise, cloudy with isolated showers and rain
16°C/24°C
