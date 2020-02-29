Top brass to attend murdered Tazne van Wyk's funeral

Murdered eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk will be laid to rest in Elsies River on Saturday.

Tazne’s body was found in a stormwater drain near the N1 outside Worcester last week, two weeks after she went missing. She was last seen on February 7 walking to a tuckshop across the street from her Connaught Estate home.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering the child, Moyhdian Pangarker, appeared briefly in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on February 21. Pangarker is alleged to have committed the crime while out on parole. He is expected back in court on April 17.

Expected to attend the funeral is Police Minister General Bheki Cele together with the provincial police management.

Cele visited the family at their home on Wednesday. In a short public address after his visit with the family, Cele said the "first prize" is to keep children safe; the "second prize" is to keep them alive; and, the "third prize" is to know what happened.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, also visited the family on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, after sharing his sympathies with Tazne's parents Carmen and Terence, apologised to the residents of Connaught Estate that the alleged killer was released on parole, saying it was proof that there was "something wrong with our parole system".