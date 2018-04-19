 

Top Cape Town DJ and wife granted bail after R2.6m drug bust at their home

2018-04-19

Christina Pitt

Advocate Pete Mihalik represented Dino Michael and his wife Janine in their bail application. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Popular radio and club DJ Dino Michael and his wife Janine were granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The two made their first appearance in court after the Hawks found a large stash of drugs in their Tamboerskloof home on Wednesday evening.

Both are charged with possession of drugs, namely cocaine and MDMA, at a street value of R2.6m. They were also found in possession of R293 000 in cash.

Read: Cape Town DJ expected in court on drug charges

Michael, kept his head down throughout proceedings, while periodically wiping the sweat from his forehead.

It was revealed during the proceedings that Michael was asthmatic and had previously suffered two heart attacks.

The couple's lawyer, Pete Mihalik, said the accused had no reason to flee as they had no foreign assets. Their 12-year-old son is also in the country.

Given that neither of the accused posed a flight risk, Mihalik proposed that bail be set at R50 000 for Michael and R10 000 for Janine.

The State did not oppose the application and bail was granted, on condition that the accused do not leave the Western Cape. 

The matter was postponed to July 12.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  narcotics  |  crime

