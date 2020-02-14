 

Top cop calls for hunt of men who killed special task force member in Cape Town

2020-02-14 22:14

Sesona Ngqakamba

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has instructed police to hunt down the suspects behind the killing of a special task force member in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Constable Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka was killed after four men stormed into his home in the Mfuleni area around 21:00, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

The men demanded the officer's service firearm but he did not have it with him. The suspects shot him in the head.

Muridili said the men fled the scene with some of Ranaka's personal belongings, including two television sets.

"The 38-year-old Ranaka is originally from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape. He served in the service for 12 years, eight of which was at the special task force in Cape Town." 

Sitole condemned the officer's killing and called for an extensive search to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested within 72 hours.

"I am deeply saddened by this murder of a member from our elite squad. The province has assured me that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised and that all the necessary resources have been deployed to track down the suspects," said Sitole.

Residents of Mfuleni have been asked to assist the police and anyone with information should call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or report it via the My SAPS app.

