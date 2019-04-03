 

Top cop facing charges after allegedly threatening government official

2019-04-03 11:57

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior police officer Colonel Smangaliso Simelane, who is also a close ally of former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba, is facing fresh charges after he allegedly threatened a government official during the MK Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) conference in 2017.

On Tuesday morning, a summons was served on Simelane following the director of public prosecution's decision to prosecute.

He will appear in court on April 16, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed to News24.

Simelane, who is also a former Umkhonto we Sizwe member, is facing other charges of crimen injuria and intimidation.

"The prosecution follows an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate," he said.

Dlamini said, according to witnesses, Simelane allegedly threatened Department of Military Veterans Deputy Director-General Nontobeko Mafu at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg.

READ: Mbaks to charge top cop

Mafu was apparently among the officials receiving delegates two days before the conference.

Simelane allegedly approached Mafu and demanded keys for two extra rooms for his driver and protector. When Mafu told him she did not have hotel keys, Simelane allegedly "lost it and insulted Mafu in full view of other delegates".

"It is further alleged that Colonel Simelane threatened to kill (her)," said Dlamini.

Simelane is also facing a string of unrelated pending criminal cases against him and a firearm-related conviction, City Press previously reported.

In 2005, IOL reported that Simelane allegedly used apartheid-era torture techniques on a land activist, using a piece of rubber to smother her until she fainted.

According to the publication, Samantha Hargreaves, one of three Landless People's Movement activists who was allegedly assaulted, told the Protea Magistrate's Court that Simelane had brutally interrogated them.

Hargreaves, along with other activists, were arrested for gathering illegally during elections in 2004. The group claimed they were held for hours, tortured and threatened.

Simelane denied the allegations against him.

