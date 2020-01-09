 

Top cop in Cape Town moved amid sexual harassment probe

Jenni Evans

(File, Jenni Evans/News24)

Atlantis police station will have an acting commander while an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the current commander is carried out, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the commander was removed to allow an investigation to take place unhindered.

"As a means of ensuring service delivery will not be hampered, an acting station commander has since been appointed," said Potelwa.

"The SAPS (SA Police Service) management views the allegations levelled against the commander in a serious light and wishes to ensure that both the internal disciplinary [proceedings] as well as the criminal investigations are not compromised. Hence, two experienced managers are probing the allegations," she said.

The commander's name has been withheld and there will not be more comment until the investigation is complete.

She reiterated that police were committed to rooting out crime, including crimes against women and children, and ensuring cases are properly investigated.

eNCA reported that the allegations involved crude texts and requests for photographs.

Atlantis is about 40km north of the Cape Town CBD.

