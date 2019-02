A senior employee at the Alfred Duma Local Municipality was shot dead on Thursday morning in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal in what was believed to be an ambush.

Oscar Hlatshwayo had been driving to work when two unknown armed gunmen opened fire on his car at the intersection of Farquhar and Harrismith roads, municipality spokesperson Siyabonga Maphalala confirmed.

Hlatshwayo was the executive director of the technical and infrastructure services department.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that Hlatshwayo was shot at when he stopped at the traffic light.

At that point, according to Mbhele, "he sustained injuries and tried to drive off but the suspects followed him and shot him, leading to his death".

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police confirmed that a murder docket was opened. No arrests have been made.

According to Maphalala, Hlatshwayo served on the municipality's council for more than 15 years.

He was employed by the former Emnambithi/Ladysmith local municipality after he graduated as a civil engineer.

In 2016, when the former Indaka municipality merged with the Emnambithi/Ladysmith municipality to form the Alfred Duma Local Municipality, Hlatshwayo was promoted to the position that he held at the time of his death.