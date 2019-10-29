Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters over 'media controversy' just days before rugby final

Many said they felt Totalsports had actually chosen sides by removing the poster before the outcome of any investigation into Etzebeth.

Reaction

Sandy Bernado commented on Facebook: "Lost my support. What about innocent till proven guilty (sic). The whole of SA stands by him, now I'm sure you lost thousands of customers.."

Johan van der Bergh stated: "Which part of innocent until proven guilty do you not understand? Very disappointed that a business can decide who is guilty before any case is dealt with in court. I hope that enough people walk out the door so that you can feel it in your business results."

On Twitter, @aaardvaaark82 pointed out: "@TotalsportsSA you have clearly forgotten what @Springboks and all the fans have done for your business. I remember shopping in your stores since childhood... all good sentiments flushed away with a single tweet. Who runs your social media acc? The decision maker should be fired."

Another Facebook user Jack Abrahams said: "Totalsport you still have me as a customer. It's not easy pleasing nor offending everyone in 2019. This too shall pass."

READ | 'I was a fan', says man who alleges assault, racial abuse by Etzebeth



Etzebeth has been accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan in August. This, as the police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and the pointing of a firearm.



The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was also representing the so-called Langebaan Four in an Equality Court case against Etzebeth for alleged hate speech.