 

Tourist believed to have drowned near Umhlanga Rocks – paramedics

2019-05-19 14:23
Authorities at the scene near Umhlanga Rocks. (Supplied)

Authorities at the scene near Umhlanga Rocks. (Supplied)

Authorities are attempting to locate and recover the body of a foreign tourist believed to have drowned at a no swimming beach north of Bronze Beach, Umhlanga Rocks, Netcare 911 has confirmed.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst in a statement said it had responded at about 09:20 to reports of a drowning.

At the scene, it was indicated that a man believed to be in his 40s got into difficulty while swimming near the shore break, Herbst said.

“According to witnesses on the scene the man had been swimming with his wife when he went under. The man has been presumed drowned due to the length he has already been submerged,” Herbst said.

“Netcare 911, Umhlanga Lifeguards, Metro Police Search and Rescue, NSRI Station 41 as well as the SAPS and SAPS Search and Rescue Unit are currently on scene in a joint effort to locate and recover the body.”

