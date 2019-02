Police are investigating the death of the crew member. (Photo: Pexels)

A tow truck driver has been murdered in an early morning shooting in Athlone, Western Cape police have confirmed.

The 50-year-old was gunned down at about 04:20 in Klipfontein Road, spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

“The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to his head and was declared dead on the scene. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Suspects have not yet been identified and a murder docket had been opened, he added.