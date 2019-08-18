 

Toy gun used to steal pizza and motorbike from food delivery man in Johannesburg

2019-08-18 14:52

Canny Maphanga

(File, Getty images/Gallo images)

(File, Getty images/Gallo images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg police have recovered empty pizza boxes and a hijacked delivery motorcycle, as well as the weapon that two men allegedly used to commit the crime.

A 42-year-old driver for Debonairs Pizza was waiting at a traffic light on the corner of Mooi and Fox streets in Johannesburg when he was approached by two suspects on Saturday night.

"[The] victim was on his way to deliver pizza to the customers who ordered them. While stationary at the red robot, two suspects approached him, one of them pointed [at] him with a firearm and they took the motorbike and drove off," Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Sunday.

The tracker was subsequently activated and police found the two suspects, along with the motorcycle, and the boxes of pizza which were empty.

Police also discovered that the weapon used in the crime was in fact a toy gun.

"Police investigation is under way and the suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court," said Mbele.

 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng police make over 100 arrests during weekend crime-busting operation

2019-08-18 14:52

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One winner bags R490k in Daily Lotto 2019-08-16 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 