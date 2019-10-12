 

Toy guns allegedly found in possession of 5 arrested for KZN supermarket robbery

2019-10-12 19:44

Azarrah Karrim

Police confiscated stolen goods, among other things, from the suspects.

Police confiscated stolen goods, among other things, from the suspects. (SAPS)

Police arrested five people on Saturday in connection with a supermarket robbery in Chartfort Road, Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

Toy guns, a knife and stolen property, presumably taken during the robbery, were allegedly found in their possession, police said in a statement.

Brigadier Jay Naicker said the alleged robbers, aged 17 to 24, targeted the supermarket at around midday and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, "cellphones, cigarettes, airtime vouchers as well as an airtime machine" at gunpoint. 

"One of the employees was assaulted by the suspects with the butt of a firearm. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle," Naicker said.

Police responded immediately after receiving a report about the robbery.

"Other law enforcement agencies joined in the operation and the getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Inanda," Naicker said. 

He added that their vehicle was intercepted before further investigations were conducted.

"Investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen at Inanda earlier this month."

The alleged robbers are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of robbery and the possession of suspected stolen property.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated police for the arrests.

"Our reaction times to these crimes is very important and we appreciate the fact that most victims of crime contact police immediately which enables us to close off escape routes swiftly. We need to send a clear message to criminals that citizens will not take these crimes lying down and are working with police to bring them down," Jula said.

