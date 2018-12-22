 

Traditional Council in North West placed under administration

2018-12-22 12:24

Ntwaagae Seleka

Job Mokgoro. (Tebogo Letsie, City Press)

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has placed the troubled Baphalane Traditional Council in Ramokokastad, North West, under administration.

The tribal council matters will now be handled by Dr Ditaba Rantsane, Mokgoro announced on Friday.

The disgruntled Baphalane community embarked on violent protests earlier this year, torching schools, houses, a clinic and the Baphalane traditional council offices, following allegations of financial mismanagement against the traditional leaders, to the detriment of the community.

Residents also demanded that chief Joe Ramokoka be suspended or step down while the investigations took place.

According to Mokgoro’s office, scores of community members have hailed the appointment of the administrator, hoping the intervention will find lasting solutions to their complaints.

Mokgoro has introduced Rantsane to the community in Ramokokastad village.

Provisions of the law

This means that as the administrator appointed in accordance with the provisions of section 10 of the North West Traditional Affairs and Governance Act of 2003, Rantsane has taken over the functions of the Baphalane Traditional Council.

“He will ensure that the governance and administration complaints raised by the community are resolved, working together with the provincial government”, said Mokgoro. 

The community also welcomed the intervention plans presented by the provincial departments of education and sport development, health, community safety and transport management and social development, to ensure the delivery of services to the community is restored.

“To this end, the department of health has committed to avail mobile healthcare services from January, as a temporary intervention, while an assessment of damages to the existing clinic structure is being conducted. 

“As part of the department of education and sport development’s intervention in the area where normal schooling was affected after some schools were burnt, the 2018 matriculants were taken to camps,” said the premier. 

The department has arranged for Grade R to 11 learners to be registered and placed at schools for the 2019 academic year. 

The Department of Community Safety and Transport Management has committed to rebuilding the relationship between the police and members of the community and ensure that a Community Policing Forum is established. 

