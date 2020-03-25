Traditional leader and 'vibrant storyteller' Credo Mutwa dies

Credo Mutwa announced his retirement at his home in Majakaneng near Kuruman, on 16 November 2013. (Photo by Jan Right/DailySun)

Renowned traditional healer, author and philosopher Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa has died at the age of 98.

The Credo Mutwa Foundation confirmed his death to the SABC.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC said Mutwa's death was not only a loss to the arts and culture fraternity, but to the entire nation.

"Africa has lost one of its finest sons whose contribution to our country and continent remains immeasurable," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"He devoted most of his energy towards preserving African culture and challenging the tendency to relegate African cultural practices and beliefs to myths and superstitions.

"The once vibrant storyteller and traditional healer is respected for his role in advocating for the use of traditional medicines and discovering the origins of mankind."

'One of our most distinguished sons'

Mutwa was well known and will be remembered for his predictions, including the assassination of SA Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, and the 1976 uprisings, Mabe added.

Mutwa also authored several books in his life.

One of his books – Indaba, my children – was both a commercial and critical success after selling more than 250 000 copies in South Africa.

In addition, Credo Mutwa pursued his talents as a painter and sculptor, Mabe said.

"The people of our country will treasure his memory as one of our most distinguished sons who consciously chose to place his spiritual gifts at the disposal of his nation."

The ANC extended its condolences to his family and friends.



