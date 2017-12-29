Traffic officer among 6 deceased in KZN crash involving truck and 3 vehicles

The accident scene where six people, including a traffic officer, died on Friday. (Supplied, KZN EMS)

Port Shepstone – Six people, including a traffic officer, have died when a truck ploughed into three cars on the R61 near Palm Beach between Margate and Port Edward, on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Friday.

A police source told News24 that the traffic officer was on duty at a vehicle checkpoint when the truck allegedly lost control and ploughed into the officer and vehicles in front of it on Friday afternoon.

"The other five deceased were in one vehicle," said the source.

Five other people were injured in the crash.

"The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries," said the source.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the accident and confirmed that the officer was among the six people who died during the crash.