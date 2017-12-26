Traffic officer hospitalised after crash with drunk driver

Stellenbosch - A traffic officer has been left hospitalised after a crash between himself and a teenaged driver, who had allegedly been driving under the influence of alcohol and without a driver's licence on Klipheuwel Road in the Western Cape.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24 that the accident took place just before 19:00 on Monday.

The traffic officer was left trapped inside his vehicle before being freed and taken to Kuilsriver Hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested.



