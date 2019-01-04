 

Traffic volumes expected to increase as holidaymakers return to work, school

2019-01-04 19:55

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

As holidaymakers head back home after the festive season, Gauteng traffic police say they are expecting traffic volumes to pick up until schools reopen on Wednesday next week. 

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety said it had noted higher traffic volumes since Thursday. 

"1 830 vehicles have been recorded per hour on the N3 Plaza and [through the] Phumlani Plaza on the N1 from Limpopo; it's 980 vehicles per hour," Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo said on Friday.

Nxumalo said the department would continue conducting road block operations on the N1, N3 and N12. 

She said more officers had been deployed on the routes to monitor the busy roads. 

"Our officers are deployed all over to ensure that they monitor [motorists], and to be visible," said Nxumalo. 

She said operations on the roads had been intensified to ensure that there were no incidents. 

She added that because of recent heavy rains, a number of motorists had lost control of their vehicles and caused accidents. 

"Drinking and driving operations are continuing and people are being arrested on a daily basis. Starting from tonight (Friday), we will again start with our operations," said Nxumalo. 

She said 23 people had been arrested for exceeding the speed limit on the roads since January 1. 

"We just want to also warn our motorists to not drink and drive and to fasten their seat belts while on the road. They must also not drive and text, and reduce speed. Motorists should respect and obey traffic officers on the roads," Nxumalo said. 

On December 20, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that road deaths had increased by 16% between December 1 and 18, compared to the same period in 2017. A total of 767 had died when the minister made the announcement.

The transport department is expected to release updated statistics in the coming weeks.

/News
WATCH: Congestion at toll gate as holidayers head home
Traffic Alerts
