Police are investigating the deaths of three people who died in Johannesburg on New Year’s Eve, in three separate incidents.

Two of these are suspected murders and as of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

A case of murder is being investigated after a man, estimated to be in his late-20s, was stabbed to death after the City of Joburg’s New Year’s Eve party in Newtown.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the man collapsed after the party and when he was found, a stab wound was discovered.

The City of Joburg said in a statement that the man’s next of kin had yet to be informed, and that the man’s body was discovered just before 01:00 on New Year’s Day. The City has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.