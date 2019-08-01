Tragedy as one of Khayelitsha's quadruplets dies

Inga Mafenuka with her babies soon after they were born. (Melinda Stuurman, Netwerk24)

A Khayelitsha mother who gave birth to quadruplets last year was struck by tragedy when one of the children died.

Inga Mafenuka made headlines when she gave birth to two girls and two boys at Tygerberg Hospital in July 2018.



Neighbour, Stella Booi, confirmed to News24 that one of the children had died and said the family was devastated. She also said the three children were receiving medical attention in hospital.

The children, Bubele, Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele, celebrated their first birthday last month.

According to EWN, Booi said the babies' mother and grandmother called her frantically on Thursday morning saying Bubele Mafenuka was ill and needed to get to a hospital urgently.

The publication reported that Bubele - who had been suffering from diarrhoea - was declared dead at a local clinic after a neighbour rushed the child there.

On July 10, KFM hosted the mother and her four children for their birthday celebration.

Community Chest donated R35 000 towards a bursary for Mafenuka's studies, City Visionreported.

She is studying towards a national diploma in information technology.

