 

Tragedy as two children burn to death in shack fire

2018-03-25 14:00

Correspondent

(Netcare 911, file)

(Netcare 911, file)

Two young boys, aged 4 and 6, died in a shack fire in Roodepoort on Saturday evening while their mother was apparently at a tavern, Gauteng police said.

"The mother of the two deceased alleges that on Saturday… at about 23:30, she was drinking with her husband; her sister and her sister's boyfriend at a tavern," said Captain Tinyiko Mathebula in a statement.

According to the mother, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend began fighting. She and her husband took the sister away from the tavern.

When the couple then returned to their home, next to Main Reef Road in Roodepoort, they found their shack in flames, explained Mathebula.

The boys, who had been sleeping in the shack at the time, died in the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an inquest docket has been opened.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  fires

