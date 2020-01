Three teachers from Riverlea High School in Johannesburg have been killed in a car accident, the Gauteng Education Department has said.

"A tragedy has struck Riverlea High School. They lost three of their teachers in a car accident," Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the school.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.