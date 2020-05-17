Tragic death of young surfer, who 'touched many lives in his 11 short years'

Tributes continue pouring in for decorated junior surfer, Llewellyn Engelbrecht, 11.

According to Ugu Surfriders, Engelbrecht died at his home after suffering a serious accident on Monday.

He broke his neck and severed his spinal cord, which led to his death.

Engelbrecht died at his home in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape, according to South Coast Herald.



Ugu Surfriders chairperson Wade Botha said on Friday they were saddened and heartbroken to hear of the untimely passing of a fellow UGU surfer.

"It is an even harder pill to swallow when it is such a young life, with so much more to give and a life to live. If I think back to the 2019 SA Junior Champs and the Ugu Surfriders junior team, I can still see the team with their long, blond-haired 'mascot' - one of those team members that instantly creep into your heart with their infectious ways and good vibes.

"Llewellyn went on to produce one of the best results of the team, despite being a fair bit younger than his competitors. The talent was there and his heart was set on big things, surfing every heat with so much determination," said Botha.

Botha said Llewellyn displayed such heart in every heat he surfed.

Inspired with tenacity

"In true Ugu style, our trials are never held in easy conditions, but this never seemed to bother Llewellyn, who was never one to settle with riding the foamies near the safety of the shore. He would make his way to the outside in well over-head surf or spend the whole heat trying, he was just stoked to be competing.

"Due to his family relocating, he had decided to move districts for the 2020 season. Despite being sad to see such an amazing talent move provinces, we were excited to see what he would achieve, because once a South Coast kid always a South Coast kid, no matter where you move," Botha said.

Botha added that they, together with Llewellyn's parents, are all connected through their common love of wave-riding.

"It truly is amazing to see the reach his personality had and how many lives he touched; how many hearts he climbed into and how many he inspired with his tenacity. Llewellyn touched more lives in his 11 short years than some people do in an entire lifetime.

"Although it was not the longest time, it was a privilege to meet you, judge your performances and have a small part in your surfing journey, that was no doubt set to be very bright.

"Rest in peace little guy, taken far too soon," said Botha.