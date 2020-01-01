Tragic end to massive search for SA teen missing in Mozambique

The remains of a teenager lost at sea in Mozambique were found on Wednesday, Netwerk24 reported.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to his parents, family and friends," a message posted on Facebook prayer group for his safe return read.

"May God bring peace to all our hearts."

There was a request that the family not be contacted right now, but messages of condolences can be placed on the Facebook page set up during the search for the teenager.

Steyn, 17, went swimming with his cousin Wian Pretorius, 16, on Sunday in the sea at Quinjata, Citizen reported.

He was on holiday with his parents Nanette and Arno, sister Kayla and other relatives at the time.

Wian had bodysurfed in to the shore, but Steyn simply disappeared in the strong surf.

A Facebook page titled "Prayers for Muller Steyn" has contained messages of hope and comfort to his family and friends as the search continued with the help of drones, boats, jetskis and paragliders.

But on Wednesday all hope was dashed.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans