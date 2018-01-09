 

Train crash leaves more than 200 injured

2018-01-09 10:40

Nation Nyoka

Johannesburg – A train crash at the Geldenhuys train station in Germiston, left more than 200 commuters moderately injured on Tuesday morning, ER24 has confirmed.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that one of the carriages had derailed, but had not overturned, spokesperson Russell Meiring said.

"Once the patients have been treated, they will be transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

"The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities are on the scene and will be launching an investigation into the matter," Meiring added.

This is the second train crash in a week. The first was a deadly incident in Kroonstad that saw 19 people lose their lives.

