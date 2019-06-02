 

Train services back on track in Pretoria – Metrorail

2019-06-02 20:54

Kaveel Singh

A train and a tamping machine collided in Mamelodi. (Supplied)

Train services have resumed in Pretoria after a collision left over 50 people injured on Saturday afternoon, Metrorail said on Sunday.

Metrorail management assured Pretoria train commuters that services were "back on track" after a Transnet Plasser Rail tamping machine collided with a stationary Metrorail train yesterday evening at 18:24.

Metrorail said all 57 injured commuters received medical care at local hospitals and health facilities and were discharged on Sunday afternoon.

"As a result of the collision, the train service between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria was affected only until midday today. The line is now confirmed for a full commuter train operation for the morning peak period tomorrow," spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said in a statement.

She said a walk-in center was established at Pretoria Station and Umjantshi to "give clarity to the affected commuters on the process that will unfold to ease [psychological and emotional] pain associated with the incident".

"Management thanks all the technical teams that worked tirelessly to ensure that services are restored for the masses that rely on this safe, affordable mode of transport."

Mofokeng said a board of inquiry will be set up to begin investigating the main cause of the collision "in an effort to minimise and mitigate re-occurrences".

"Customers are advised to expect normal train services on this corridor. Metrorail would like to thank all its customers for their support, understanding during this unfortunate incident and wishes all directly and indirectly injured commuters a speedy recovery."

