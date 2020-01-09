 

Transgender activist Nare Mphela found murdered, boyfriend questioned

2020-01-09 21:23

Canny Maphanga

Nare Mphela (Photo: Supplied via Twitter)

Nare Mphela (Photo: Supplied via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo police are investigating the death of transgender activist Nare Mphela, 28, whose decomposing body was found in a rented room in Parkmore, Sekgakgapeng Village, outside Mokopane on Sunday.

"The deceased was found with multiple stab wounds and was already in a state of decomposition," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Thursday.

Police were notified by residents who were suspicious that Mphela's vehicle had been parked for a long time near the house, which had "a bad smell coming out of it".

Mphela made headlines in 2017 when the Seshego Magistrate’s Court ordered the Limpopo Department of Education to pay R60 000 in personal compensation to her after she faced discrimination from her school principal due to her gender identity.

The Daily Maverick previously reported that the case brought to the court by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), was a triumph for LGBTQI+ rights in South Africa.

Police have taken the deceased's boyfriend in for questioning. However, no arrests have been made.

Authorities have further called on members of the public to come forward with any information regarding Mphela's death.

Read more on:    crime  |  gender based violence  |  lgbti rights
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Man takes celebratory dip outside local store after drought stricken Eastern Cape town finally gets rain

2020-01-09 20:44

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
MUST SEE | Man proposes to girlfriend while BMW spins celebratory doughnuts around the happy couple
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 16:05 PM
Road name: M3

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2020-01-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 