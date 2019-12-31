Transnet technicians prepare to drain Alberton fuel pipeline after fire

Transnet
technicians are preparing to drain a portion of the gas and petrol pipeline
that caught fire earlier on Tuesday in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, according to
Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services Management spokesperson Eric Maloka.
Maloka said a dam-type hole would
be dug to catch the drained fuel so that it did not ignite.
While the primary fire – a
combination of gas and petrol within the pipeline – is under control, a
secondary fire caused by the spillage of fuel is still burning.
Maloka said firefighters would
use foam to blanket the fuel spill to contain it.
The fire broke out earlier on
Tuesday as a result of attempted theft, Transnet CEO Sibongiseni Khathi said in
a statement.
Spate of theft incidents
The area was evacuated and no
injuries or fatalities were reported.
"Transnet pipelines have
experienced an unprecedented spate of theft incidents on our pipelines and the
associated infrastructure during the last few months," Khathi said in the
statement.
"The latest incident
occurred on the 31st December 2019 in Alberton, where an attempted theft
incident at a block valve occurred on our Durban to Johannesburg petroleum
pipeline, between Alrode and Airport, which has resulted in petrol spillage and
fire," Khathi said.
He added that the theft and
damage to high-pressure pipelines resulted in fires, asset damage and
environmental risks, which bear "excessive remediation costs".
The pipeline was one of
Transnet's 3 800km, high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines, which runs from
Durban to Gauteng. Maloka said only a portion of the pipeline would be drained.