 

Transport Dept reconsidering lockdown regulations on taxis, cargo, licensing

2020-03-27 21:48

Azarrah Karrim

(Gallo Images)

The Department of Transport is reconsidering some of the new regulations that came into effect on Friday, after some incidents during the first day of the national lockdown.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the taxi industry had raised concerns regarding regulations that state taxis could not exceed 50% of their legal capacity.

He added more concerns were raised about the limitation of cargo movements to only essential cargo, and all cargo would now be allowed passage.

The department was also in the "process of issuing new directions covering transitional arrangements relating to driver's and learner's licensing issues", Mbalula said.

Transport incidents

Mbalula said six South African sailors were currently stuck at a Durban port and unable to disembark and return home due to the lockdown.

Regulations prohibit crew changes at any ports of entry.

"The Queen Elizabeth II is waiting for clearance to enter the port in order to refuel and take provisions. This is a matter we are urgently considering," Mbalula said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, an accident between a minibus taxi and a truck killed six people in the early hours of Friday and injured nine others.

Mbalula said the taxi was filled to capacity and on its way from Gauteng.

In another incident, which News24 previously reported on, a cyclist was arrested on the M1 South freeway near South Gate after he told officers he was cycling to Cape Town.

Mbalula said the cyclist had been detained at the Mondeor police station.

