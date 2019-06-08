Transport Minister saddened by Limpopo accident that killed pupil, injured 8

Newly appointed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is saddened by the death of a pupil following an accident in Motupa village, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, on Wednesday morning.

This comes after an 18-year-old who was rushing to school in his father's car to write an exam allegedly mowed down a group of pupils, News24 earlier reported.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the teen lost control of the vehicle and knocked down nine pupils.

One of the pupils, identified as 18-year-old Koketjo Brian Raholane, was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

"It is equally tragic that this crash was as a result of a young person, a high school learner, who lost control of the vehicle.

"As we mark Youth Month and observe Child Protection Week, we must remain mindful of our collective obligation towards ensuring the safety of young people on our roads," Mbalula said.

On Thursday police indicated that the 18-year-old was being investigated by police for the incident.

Ngoepe confirmed to News24 on Saturday that no arrests had been made yet.

"We are still investigating the case and we will give you [an] update later," he said.



