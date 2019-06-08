 

Transport Minister saddened by Limpopo accident that killed pupil, injured 8

2019-06-08 12:17

Canny Maphanga

Fikile Mbalula. (File)

Fikile Mbalula. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Newly appointed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is saddened by the death of a pupil following an accident in Motupa village, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, on Wednesday morning. 

This comes after an 18-year-old who was rushing to school in his father's car to write an exam allegedly mowed down a group of pupils, News24 earlier reported.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the teen lost control of the vehicle and knocked down nine pupils. 

One of the pupils, identified as 18-year-old Koketjo Brian Raholane, was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

"It is equally tragic that this crash was as a result of a young person, a high school learner, who lost control of the vehicle.

"As we mark Youth Month and observe Child Protection Week, we must remain mindful of our collective obligation towards ensuring the safety of young people on our roads," Mbalula said.

On Thursday police indicated that the 18-year-old was being investigated by police for the incident.

ALSO READ: Teen rushing to exam allegedly mows down 9 fellow pupils in Limpopo, killing 1

Ngoepe confirmed to News24 on Saturday that no arrests had been made yet.

"We are still investigating the case and we will give you [an] update later," he said.


Read more on:    polokwane  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Night of bloodshed on Rawsonville roads as 8 die in separate crashes

2019-06-08 11:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players win jackpot in Friday's draw 2019-06-07 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 