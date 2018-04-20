 

Trapped in Bholobholo settelment without a toilet for 10 years

2018-04-20 10:08
Zingiswa Tshwela sweeps the informal settlement. Since 2009, she has lived in a shack without access to a toilet. Some in Bholobholo have lived this way for even longer. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Zingiswa Tshwela sweeps the informal settlement. Since 2009, she has lived in a shack without access to a toilet. Some in Bholobholo have lived this way for even longer. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In Bholobholo informal settlement, Mfuleni, 16 families live without toilets. They share one water tap with local braai meat vendors.

There used to be three taps, but two are damaged. They draw electricity from nearby houses.

One of the residents is Zingiswa Tshwela. She sweeps the streets and cleans the informal settlement for R2 400 a month. She is employed by Macho Group, a company contracted by the City of Cape Town.

She lives in a shack with her jobless husband, his three brothers, and her 2-year-old son, GroundUp reported.

"I was having difficulty paying rent, so I made a decision to buy the shack [in 2009] from a shack dweller who was leaving for the Eastern Cape," says Tshwela.

A neighbour charges her R500 a month for electricity to cook, play her TV and light up her shack.

"Most of the time we don't use the fridge because it eats up electricity," she says.

Residents vulnerable to thugs

As there is no toilet, she uses an open field, a 20-minute walk away. Tshwela says there are toilets nearer, but the owners no longer allow them to be used.

"They are tired of us," she says.

"Imagine walking for 20 minutes to the field while you have a runny tummy," she says.

"You squat and nervously look around while you relieve yourself in case a thug emerges from nowhere to harm or rob you."

Her husband accompanies her if she needs to go at night.

Luthando Tyhalibongo, media manager at the City of Cape Town, said: "The City is currently busy with designs for the installation of toilets and water taps... Toilets are expected to be supplied at the end of May 2018, if all goes according to plan.

No money to rent or buy

"It should be noted that the community refused other typologies of toilets and said that they would rather wait for full-flush toilets," said Tyhalibongo.

Tshwela said residents had rejected chemical toilets "because they smell".

"We want flush ones," says Tshwela.

Read: No toilets in Mdantsane settlement after 25 years

She said residents were also afraid that if they accepted other toilets the City would never install flush toilets.

Meanwhile, Xoliswa Bhukaza puts a nappy on her 2-year-old son before he goes to bed at night. During the day he uses a bucket.

"We want to leave Bholobholo and stay in a place where there are toilets, but we have no money to rent or buy a house. It is not nice to stay here," she says.

Struggle for electricity

Phumeza Kayise, who also works for Macho Group, has been living in the informal settlement since 2007. She says she wants to leave Bholobholo, but she can't afford to rent anywhere.

Yvonne Halile lives in a shack with her husband, their baby and two children, aged three and 10. She is without work.

Although her husband has a full-time job at Shoprite Hardware in Brackenfell, she says: "We still struggle to get money to buy electricity [from an RDP house owner nearby]."

She arrived in Bholobholo in 2014.

"My father-in-law bought us the shack because we could not afford to pay rent," says Halile.

"The only good thing about staying here is that we don't pay rent."

Read more on:    cape town  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More shops looted, building and cars torched overnight in Mahikeng

24 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Sassy UKZN graduate says she channelled her inner Naomi Campbell
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 09:51 AM
Road name: Rhodes Drive

Cape Town 09:49 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 