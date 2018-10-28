Treasury DG met with VBS bosses - report

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu found himself on the receiving end of MP's jeering in Parliament, when he was heckled to "pay back the money" during a debate on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. Watch. WATCH

National treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane visited the home of VBS Mutual Bank majority shareholder, Vele Investments CEO Tshifhiwa Matodzi, in an attempt to help the bank comply with Treasury’s requirements, the Sunday Times reported.

WhatsApp messages reportedly show that Mogajane was "summoned" to Matodzi’s home, in what appears to be a show of strength on the part of the VBS executives. The messages are reportedly between Matodzi and former head of treasury at VBS, Phophi Mukhodobwane.

In an explosive report in October, compiled by advocate Terry Motau for the Reserve Bank, massive looting at the Bank was laid bare, involving over 50 individuals. Motau's report called VBS "corrupt and rotten to the core. Indeed, there is hardly a person in its employ in any position of authority who is not, in some way or another, complicit", News24 reported.

"The business of VBS was indeed conducted in a fraudulent manner which has resulted in the widespread impoverishment of VBS' depositors for the benefit of Matodzi and his associates."

According to the Sunday Times, the meeting was called after Treasury warned municipalities against investing in mutual banks, which is unlawful. On October 11, 2017, in a message, Matodzi reportedly told Mukhodobwane that the director-general "came to my house on Sunday".

Matodzi reportedly responded: "POWER".

Mogajane reportedly confirmed the meeting and said it took place after repeated requests from VBS. He said the purpose of the meeting was to help the bank comply with regulatory requirements. Six more meetings were reportedly held between Mogajane and VBS executives but the bank merely increased the municipal deposits.

The Sunday Times also reported that the ANC received a R2m donation from VBS. The party said it has launched a probe into the allegation.

Last month, The Sowetan reported that Matodzi said the ANC, DA, SACP and EFF all received money from the bank. The DA, SACP and EFF have denied receiving funds from the bank.

Matodzi reportedly added, "The report doesn't say how I got the money and where it is. All those things in the report were fit to be reported by the curator and not the investigator… The report is not balanced. It's just a summary of statements."