 

Treasury the latest victim in spate of government website hacking attacks

2018-10-10 14:24

Riaan Grobler

Treasury is the latest victim in a spate of hacking attacks aimed at government websites.

On Wednesday, News24 received an alert from anonymous Twitter user @VirusSec that Treasury would be his latest target. Moments later the government department's website was inaccessible.

The notorious hacker has in the past targeted various government websites, including those of the Cybersecurity Hub, the Department of Environmental Affairs, the Presidency and the City of Tshwane.

The hacker appears to take issue with government's relationship with China and its handling of animal welfare issues, particularly lions and rhino.

In a direct message, @VirusSec told News24 that he specifically targeted Treasury's site in light of the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister following his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Nene revealed that he had met with the Gupta family at least six times at their Saxonwold home during his tenure as deputy finance minister as well as during the early stages of his first stint as head of Treasury. He was replaced by former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni on Tuesday.

"Not enough is done for the animals of South Africa," @VirusSec said.

As an example, the hacker referred to the issuing of a permit to hunt Skye the lion in Mpumalanga on June 7.

The hacker said the hunt was "illegal" and that local government was complicit.  

READ: Notorious hacker shuts down government website... again

The attack would not be limited to the website, @VirusSec said.

"Currently internal servers of treasury.gov.za [are] being attacked. Such as email and other servers…" he told News24.

"[The] front page might load sometimes but it's internally dead."

In August, following the hacking of the Cybersecurity Hub's website, @VirusSec said he was targeting government sites because "the current South African government is greedy, and it needs to change".

@VirusSec indicated that, although he had visited the country, he was not South African. However, he said, he knew many South Africans, including those who had left the country.

"People tell me that I don't know what I am talking about, but I have been in South Africa. I know what it's like," @VirusSec told News24.

@VirusSec claimed he had also hacked official Taliban websites in the past.

"Just note this, brother. This is not the end," he said.

Treasury spokesperson Ntsakisi Ramunasi told News24 she was not aware of the attack. 

"Our IT officials are reporting that the website is working as expected. We have also tried it and it is working well."

The website was live again when tested by News24 staff at 14:00 on Wednesday. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    treasury  |  cybercrime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bodies of 2 kids found blindfolded in shallow grave identified as missing brother and sister

2018-10-10 13:57

Inside News24

 
/News
#StateCaptureInquiry - Former Minister of Public Enterprises Barbara Hogan to testify | Day 19
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 9 2018-10-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 