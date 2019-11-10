Treasury's economy rescue plan expected to top the agenda as ANC meets with allies

Maximum
alliance unity – this is what the ANC's allies are hoping will be achieved when
they meet for a political alliance council gathering on Sunday.
The
governing party, trade union federation Cosatu, civic organisation Sanco, and
the South African Communist Party (SACP) are set to discuss the state of South
Africa’s ailing economy, along with measures which can be adopted to reignite
it.
The meeting
is expected to also focus on the National Treasury's blueprint, which Finance Minister
Tito Mboweni is hoping government will adopt to avoid an economic meltdown. Alliance
partners were less than pleased after Mboweni released the document and opened
it up for public input without it first being approved by the ANC's allies.
Last month,
the ANC held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where
Mboweni apologised for going public before it was dealt with inside the
liberation movement.
"Powerful
attention needs to be given to the economy and for this to happen it requires
the unity of the alliance," said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo.
He said
maximum unity of the alliance was a necessity in order to get the rest of the
country united behind the ANC and its allies' economic reform plans.
"No
way the economy will perform better, unless radical measures are adopted,
unless there is alliance unity, and unless that unity translates into broader
social measures to turn around our country," Mashilo said, emphasising his
point.
Alliance
reconfiguration
"It's
one thing to discuss measures around the economy and another to be united
around measures identified," he continued.
The SACP
spokesperson said previous calls for the reconfiguration of the alliance remain
relevant.
The
communist party, Cosatu and Sanco – who threw their weight behind current party
president and head of state Cyril Ramaphosa, when he contested to take over
from former leader Jacob Zuma in 2017 – have been calling for the ANC to
involve them more when making key decisions, such as policy positions and cadre
deployment.
"Relating
to all these matters is alliance reconfiguration. The point of unity and the
optimal impact of the alliance organisation is all interrelated," said
Mashilo.
While he
refused to divulge what was on the agenda for the alliance meeting, he
reiterated that although dialogue remained critical, it had to also translate
into a unifying radical programme.
Cosatu
spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said it was important for the tripartite alliance to emerge
from Sunday’s sit down with a coherent message on how to approach challenges
posed by the country’s economy.
He said the
meeting would allow for everyone in the liberation movement to get a sense of
priorities.
"It is
troubling that in the investment summit, no one seemed to have an appetite to
discuss the issue of a state bank," he remarked.
Labour
market issues
Ramaphosa
held his second investment summit, where he raised well over R300bn in
investment commitments from numerous big players during the week.
"We
thought this was an ANC resolution. Treasury said it was investigating it, but Treasury
doesn’t seem to want the state to have any role in kickstarting the country’s
economy, and only suggests it must provide an enabling environment for this to
happen," Pamla said, raising some of the federation’s concerns.
He said
Cosatu needed to go and remind the ANC that the state bank was one of its own
conference resolutions – to build a developmental state – and that it needed to
remain on the agenda, without the governing party having to outsource the task
to the private sector.
While the
ANC presented a picture that all parties were on the same page following the
special NEC meeting on the economy – and fully in support of Treasury’s
document on economic reforms – Pamla said the federation felt there was some
miscommunication and context taken out of that conversation.
"They
had acceded to our demands, 80% of what we demanded we had … They agreed on
keeping labour market issues out of the paper. ANC said public service issues
must go to the right platforms, such as your Nedlacs," he said, referring
to the development and labour council.
Pamla added
that the ANC hadn’t come right out saying its government would auction power
stations.
The ANC did
not respond to requests for comment before publication. Should the party
respond, these comments will be added.