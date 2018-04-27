 

'Tremendous strides' made in improving economic participation, Ramaphosa says in Freedom Day address

2018-04-27 14:52

Tammy Petersen

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Great progress had been made since the advent of democracy through social and economic redress, but much more remains to be done, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

"So many of our people still experience hunger, millions are still unemployed, many still do not have houses, electricity or clean water. There are still huge gaps in wealth and opportunity between white and black and between women and men," he said during his address at Freedom Day celebrations at the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Friday marks 24 years since all South Africans were given the right to take part in first democratic elections, since the end of the apartheid regime.

"Our people cannot be truly free if they do not have jobs, if they do not have an education and if they do not have livelihoods. We know that the advent of democracy did not automatically heal the divisions of the past. We must work resolutely to remove the obstacles that still divide our society and strengthen the many ties that bind us together."

Ramaphosa said former president Nelson Mandela had "cautioned us not to be captivated by the allure of the achievement of freedom".

"Though we have climbed a great hill, he said, we dare not linger, because there are many more hills to climb. Though we have achieved a constitutional democracy in which all have equal rights, we dare not linger, because we still have much to do to build an inclusive economy that serves all our people."

Economic participation

"Tremendous strides" in improving the economic participation of black South Africans and women have been made, Rampahosa said, and the middle class had grown significantly.

"Despite the great disparities in opportunity, we have emerging a new generation of black entrepreneurs, managers, professionals and artisans. The considerable rise over the last two decades in the number of learners in school and the number of students enrolled in higher education places South Africa in a strong position to achieve inclusive growth and development.

"We have done much to reduce poverty through social grants, access to health care and the provision of houses to the poor. However, if we are to end poverty, then we need to create much broader economic opportunities. We need to grow our economy and create decent work."

Investment on a greater scale needed to be attracted, Ramaphosa said, and education and skills training needed to be improved.

"At the same time, we need to transform the ownership, control and management of the economy so that black South Africans and women are fully represented and equally benefit. In short, we need to intensify radical economic transformation."

Government was working to "deracialise our economy" by strengthening broad-based black economic empowerment policies, investing in black industrialists, opening up markets for new black entrants through more effective competition policies, and using the buying power of the state to support black business, Ramaphosa added.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  bloemfontein  |  economy  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No sign of 'missing' Blouberg swimmers

2018-04-27 12:33

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:27 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 08:53 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 