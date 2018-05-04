Trial date set for 6 accused of murdering Cape Town infant

The mother of a six-month-old infant killed by a stray bullet, says she is relieved that a date for the trial of those accused of the murder of her baby girl has finally been set.

Cindy Woodward attended pre-trial proceedings in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, which she has done since the matter was moved to the High Court in July.

A trial date was set for August 6.

She travels almost 30km from Ocean View to attend the proceedings. All the accused avoid making eye contact with her. Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel, Morné May, Simaney Kido and Mirriam Johnson are accused of killing baby Zahnia Woodward outside her home in December 2016. "Zahnia would have been two years and two months when this case starts," Cindy said after the proceedings. She said she would attend every day of the trial and would make a special arrangement at the food and beverage company where she works as a merchandiser. Zahnia was hit by a stray bullet while on her father's arm.

Her father had reached for her dummy, which she had spat out, when the bullet hit her in the head.

He was also shot in the thigh, but still managed to drive his daughter to hospital.

Cindy had returned from work and had just got out of a taxi when she heard that her baby had been hit.

Woodward died in the ambulance while being transferred to the Red Cross Children's Hospital, with her mother at her side.

Five of the accused are in custody and only Johnson is out on bail.

