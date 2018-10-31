Trial date set for ANC councillor, friend, lover and alleged hitman accused of murder

An ANC councillor, her lover, her friend and an alleged hitman she met at a church function are expected to be tried in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in Oudtshoorn, in February 2019.

Magdaleen Titus, Natasha Stuurman, Justice Mooi and Masimthembe January face charges of murder and obstruction of justice for the murder of Titus' husband Preston - a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) staff sergeant.

Titus and Stuurman were arrested after the councillor's former driver, Sixabiso Klip, 23, was sentenced to 15 years for murder and possession of a dangerous weapon on January 19 after entering into a plea bargain with the State.

In his plea and sentencing agreement, Klip alleged that Mooi and a man called Vusumzi had travelled to Oudtshoorn, apparently to carry out the R30 000 hit Titus ordered.

According to the State's summary of facts, Titus and January had been involved in an extra-marital affair. The couple, along with Klip, had attended a church function in Port Elizabeth in November 2017, where January allegedly introduced the two to Mooi.

Titus privately asked Mooi to kill her husband, it is alleged.

Mooi then ostensibly recruited Vusumzi to help with the hit and Titus made a partial payment for him to "execute the plan".

Stuurman was allegedly privy to the plot and "hosted" the hitmen.

The first attempt was thwarted as Preston had two friends over, the State alleges, while the second – when the alleged killers posed as pastors – "was not executed".

On December 1, Titus is alleged to have opened the door for her husband's killers.

Preston was stabbed several times and a hammer, among other objects, was used to assault him.

His body was found in his Florida Avenue house after his daughter returned home from an evening out with friends. Her knock at the door went unanswered.

The State claims that a "hysterical" Titus then "pretended to discover her husband's body for the first time".

The Titus' youngest daughter had been asleep during her father's murder and her "hysteria" woke the girl up.

The two alleged hitmen and Klip left Oudtshoorn for Mossel Bay in Stuurman's car and disposed of their bloodstained clothes and weapons on the way, the State alleges.

The second alleged hitman has not yet been apprehended.

The four accused were served with the indictment on Monday and are expected to appear in the George Magistrate's Court for a pre-trial conference on November 15.

