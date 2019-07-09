Tribunal, set to kickoff soon, eyes Bosasa as it aims to recover govt's looted billions

The special tribunal set up to recover money looted from the state is expected to be operational by October, the head of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, said on Tuesday.

The tribunal was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.

Mothibi told the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services a "governance committee" had been established to look at matters arising from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, and the other commissions.

Mothibi said it would be also be looking at several state capture allegations, including Bosasa.

He added the "governance committee" had engaged with the National Prosecuting Authority in this regard and was certain "some of those actions that were not sanctioned some time back will now be receiving appropriate action".

"There are a few of them we are busy with."

Mothibi said the special tribunal would be operational by October, but it was dependent on the Department of Justice sorting out the logistics.

A preliminary site for the tribunal has been established at the South Gauteng High Court, also known as the Booysens Court.

When the tribunal is up and running, it will deal with civil litigation to recover an estimated R14.7bn.

Mothibi said it wanted to involve the asset forfeiture unit in recouping the losses.