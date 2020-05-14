Tributes continue to pour in for Clarence Mini who died of Covid-19

More tributes are pouring in for Dr Clarence Mini who died of a coronavirus-related illness.

Mini was the chairperson of the Council of Medical Schemes (CMS).

He died in Johannesburg on Tuesday after being hospitalised for more than a month.

The general manager for stakeholder relations at the CMS, Grace Khoza, said Mini had died of Covid-19-related complications, adding he also had asthma.

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) said it had learnt with great shock and was deeply saddened by his death.

Its spokesperson, Ricardo Mahlakanya, said: "Mini was a great servant of the nation in the medical fraternity, steadfast, and always shared the utmost insight in the field with anyone he would strike a conversation with.

"He will forever be celebrated for having served the medical industry with great distinction and humility in many roles and various capacities over the years. His contribution to the liberation struggle during the darkest hour in our country is loaded."

Mahlakanya added Mini had demonstrated a deep knowledge of the medical field and supported the growth of South Africa's health system despite its challenges.

"His role as the chairperson of the CMS was critical, particularly in the dawn of South Africa's universal health coverage. His passing comes at a time when the country and the world are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.

"The OHSC wishes to convey its sincere, heartfelt condolences to Mini's family, his friends, colleagues and the entire medical fraternity across the country and internationally, as well as all staff of the Council for Medical Schemes.

"May all who served with him always hold fond memories of his life and legacy," said Mahlakanya.