 

Tributes pour in for City Press journalist killed in hit-and-run in Soweto

2019-05-05 12:14

Riaan Grobler

Ngwako Modjadji.

Ngwako Modjadji. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City Press journalist Ngwako Modjadji was killed in an apparent hit-and-run on Saturday night, the publication said in a statement. 

"City Press and the Modjadji family regret to announce the untimely death of senior political journalist Ngwako Modjadji who died on Sunday morning.

"Modjadji was killed by a speeding motorist in a hit-and-run incident in Soweto. The death was confirmed by his brother, States Modjadji, who had spent Saturday night with Modjadji," the statement read. 

Modjadji, 40, had a national diploma in journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. He had worked at the Sowetan and Citizen newspapers, as well as Drum magazine before joining City Press in 2018.

City Press editor Mondli Makhanya said the death of Modjadji was a sad loss for journalism.

"He was a sharp journalist who spared nothing in getting a good story. He personified the term 'intrepid journalist'. Just over the weekend, he joined former ANC president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on a door-to-door campaign in KwaZulu-Natal and managed to interview the former president.

"Above all he was just a magnificent human being. A truly wonderful soul," said Makhanya.

"Ngwako is remembered by his colleagues as a humble human being who always wore a smile, laughed generously and was rarely ever seen upset," City Press said. 

His family said the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Sanef deeply saddened

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said it was deeply saddened by the passing away Modjadji.

"He cut his teeth in journalism at the Citizen newspaper before joining the Sowetan as a political journalist," Sanef said.  

"Those who worked with him have praised him for his sterling work ethic, that has seen him dominate front pages of all the publications he has worked for.

"He was a gentle soul, a hard worker and very respectful of everyone. He played an important role in helping interpret the political life of South Africa,” Sanef secretary-general Moipone Malefane, who also worked with Modjadji at Sowetan, said.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues in the media especially at the City Press where he was an integral part of their elections coverage. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Sanef said. 

Several police spokespeople could not be reached for comment. 

Tributes started to pour in on social media on Sunday morning. 

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wrote: "Saddened to hear about the passing of @City_Press journalist Ngwako Modjadji. Condolences to the @City_Press and the entire media community. May his soul rest in perfect and eternal peace."

The ANC will hold a moment of silence for Mdojadji at its election rally in Johannesburg this afternoon.

Read more on:    media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Crime-prevention blitz deals major blow to suspected drug and rhino horn dealers

2019-05-05 11:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
A night of celebration for 2 Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-05-04 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 