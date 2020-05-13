Tributes pour in for Council of Medical Schemes chair Dr Clarence Mini who died of Covid-19

Tributes are still pouring in for Dr Clarence Mini, the late chairperson of the Council of Medical Schemes (CMS).

Mini, 69, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday after being hospitalised for more than a month.

Grace Khoza, the general manager for stakeholder relations at the CMS, said he had died from Covid-19-related complications, adding he also had asthma.

Khoza said Mini had contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalised for more than a month.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the health sector had lost a foot soldier who was a tireless champion of universal health coverage for all.

READ | Tributes pour in for eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom who died from Covid-19

"His untimely departure after he tested positive for coronavirus is a painful reminder that the disease discriminates against no one and therefore calls on all of us to remain vigilant in the efforts to stop the further spread of coronavirus in communities.

"We send our deepest condolences to Mini's family, friends, colleagues and the entire health fraternity. We have lost an academic, a leader and a mentor whose contribution to building a reliable health sector in South Africa is immeasurable," said Masuku.

Mini served in various capacities within the health sector and his latest position was being appointed CMS chairperson.

He was also the chairperson of the Gauteng Health Accreditation Committee, medical officer at a number of hospitals in the Eastern Cape as well as the principal medical officer for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, chairperson of the National Aids Convention of South Africa and chairperson of the National Association of People Living with Aids, among others.

Mini is survived by his wife, Nancy, and children, Yandi and Nomhle.