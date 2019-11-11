 

Tributes pour in for poet, activist Sandile Dikeni

2019-11-11 17:18
Poet, writer, journalist and activist Sandile Dikeni. (Elke Kritzinger, Supplied)

Poet, writer, journalist and activist Sandile Dikeni. (Elke Kritzinger, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tributes are still coming in for renowned South African writer, activist and poet Sandile Dikeni who died over the weekend.  

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has sent its condolences to the family, friends and political struggle compatriots of Dikeni.   

Dikeni was 53.

According to the forum, his sister, who hails from the Karoo hamlet of Victoria West, confirmed he died on Saturday after "an on-off battle with TB".

"The news of his untimely death has shocked many in the media fraternity as it has taken place soon after the burial of seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala this weekend," the forum said.

Dikeni was appointed as the arts editor of the Cape Times and editor of Die Suid-Afrikaan.

He was also This Day SA's political editor and once served as the spokesperson for the housing minister.

Dikeni studied law at the universities of Witwatersrand and the Western Cape, where he was on the student representative council.

He later graduated with a National Diploma in Journalism at the then Peninsula Technikon, now the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

"He will be sorely missed," Sanef said.

Meanwhile, Ryland Fisher, the former Cape Times editor who knew Dikeni since the 1980s, described him as "somebody who was able to reflect the mood of the nation in poetry in a way very few people could".

"He was an amazing poet, but also a truly remarkable human being."

Fisher said Dikeni was unique in his expression of words and art. He had appointed Dikeni as the newspaper's arts and lifestyle editor, describing him as a talented artist and leader, News24 reported. 

He added when he appointed Dikeni, there was controversy in the newsroom.

"It caused a huge outrage and uproar. We have to remember that during that time, there were 90% white people in the newsroom. He was not only a journalist, but a poet as well."

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

Read more on:    sandile dikeni
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rescued kidnapped Durban businesswoman 'in good keeping', 4 accused appear in court

2019-11-11 16:45

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 17:38 PM
Road name: Strand Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 17:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two Sunday jackpot winners 2019-11-10 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 