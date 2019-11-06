 

Tributes pour in for trail runner killed in Cape Town house robbery

Jenni Evans

(Facebook/Courtesy - Doggy-style Grooming Boarding and Doggy Daycare.)

Tributes were pouring in on Wednesday for trail runner and animal lover Wesley Sweetnam who was killed in an apparent house robbery in Noordhoek, Cape Town. 

"Along with Wesley's endurance and astonishing talent, he was known for his soft heart, big smile and even bigger personality," said company K-Way. 

Sweetnam was one of the company's ambassadors, and was famous for his trail running, including the Otter Run. 

 

"He was a ray of sunshine and an inspiration to many - for truly living his life to the fullest," the company wrote on Facebook.

"We extend our condolences to the friends and family of Wesley. Know, that you are in our thoughts and forever part of our family." 

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old male are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his Noordhoek residence on Sunday morning at around 05:50 by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.

"The motive for the murder is suspected to be robbery."

Just days ago, the company was wishing Sweetnam well for an event. 

K-Way's biography of Sweetnam describes him as a person who loved nature and the outdoors, hiking mountains above Kalk Bay as a child with his brother and father, and moving on to challenging trail runs.

His Facebook profile was turned into a place of condolences, with one person writing: "We just lost a super gem," and another saying: "The magnitude of the loss of your life is indescribable."

The company's Facebook page showed the fundraising and outreach that he and the co-owner did for pets living with less fortunate families.

