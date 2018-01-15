 

Trillian, McKinsey to be served over Eskom and Transnet services, NPA confirms

2018-01-15 22:55

Tammy Petersen

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A preservation order is expected to be served on Trillian and McKinsey on Tuesday for assets worth around R1.6bn, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.

Both companies are linked to the Gupta family.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the order relates to consultancy work done by the companies for Eskom and Transnet.

The preservation order was obtained on December 14 last year, and once it is served, a curator will ensure that the companies’ accounts are frozen and the assets are preserved.

“They have 90 days to indicate whether they are defending the matter. If they do, the onus is on them to satisfy the court that they acquired [the assets] through lawful means,” he explained.

“If they prove that they acquired it legally, it will be unfrozen and go back to them. If they fail to prove they are the lawful owners, after 90 days the NPA will apply for a forfeiture order.”

He said contrary to reports, the Guptas are not the planned recipients of a summons.

The City Press reported on Monday afternoon that the Asset Forfeiture Unit was set to serve a summons on them and their associates directly.

On Monday evening, the publication reported that the Hawks had obtained an arrest warrant for at least one Gupta brother and a number of the family's associates, and were waiting for prosecutors at the NPA to sign warrants off.

Read more on:    transnet  |  trillian  |  mckinsey  |  eskom  |  guptas

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC elective conference outcome not surprising - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

2018-01-15 22:49

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/World
WATCH: Happy Birthday Martin Luther King - a man who loved ‘sh*thole’ countries
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:50 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 