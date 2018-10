What To Read Next

The scene after a cash in transit robbery earlier in Liberty Promenade Mall. (Zukile Daniel, News24)

Three men escaped with an undisclosed amount of money in a cash-in-transit heist at a Cape Town mall on Monday, police say.

The trio hit the Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain at about 14:30 as the security guard was leaving the shopping centre, making off with a cash box.

"The security guard's firearm was also taken by suspects," national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said.

The gang fled in a gold VW Polo Vivo with no number plates in the direction of Philippi, he said.

Naidoo said police had enforced their 72-hour activation plan, which entails critical units such as the Hawks, forensics teams and Crime Intelligence members gathering as much information as possible so that no crucial evidence is lost.

No arrests have yet been made.