Triple murder case: Cape Town cops comb through clues after 3 people burnt to death

Cape Town detectives are investigating the murders of three people who were burnt to death over the weekend, according to Western Cape police.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the motive for the murders in Hillview, Muizenberg, on Sunday evening had not yet been established.

"Thus far, the investigation has not yet determined the identities of the deceased as the bodies were badly burnt," she said.

READ | Three burnt to death in separate mob justice incidents in Eastern Cape

Public Order Police, supported by local police officers, neighbouring police stations and City of Cape Town law enforcement officials were keeping an eye on the situation.

"The situation in the area remained tense last night with police monitoring a group that gathered nearby. However, no further incidences were reported overnight. Police remain in the area as a precaution," said Potelwa.

READ | Rape suspect burnt to death by mob in Limpopo

The Daily Voice reported that two suspected gangsters who were apparently caught breaking into someone's house were beaten up and set alight in a mob justice attack in the same area last month.

Officials found their bodies, which had been burnt beyond recognition, sandwiched between two mattresses.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge