 

Triple murder case: Cape Town cops comb through clues after 3 people burnt to death

2020-02-17 11:24
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town detectives are investigating the murders of three people who were burnt to death over the weekend, according to Western Cape police.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the motive for the murders in Hillview, Muizenberg, on Sunday evening had not yet been established.

"Thus far, the investigation has not yet determined the identities of the deceased as the bodies were badly burnt," she said.

READ | Three burnt to death in separate mob justice incidents in Eastern Cape

Public Order Police, supported by local police officers, neighbouring police stations and City of Cape Town law enforcement officials were keeping an eye on the situation.

"The situation in the area remained tense last night with police monitoring a group that gathered nearby. However, no further incidences were reported overnight. Police remain in the area as a precaution," said Potelwa.

READ | Rape suspect burnt to death by mob in Limpopo

The Daily Voice reported that two suspected gangsters who were apparently caught breaking into someone's house were beaten up and set alight in a mob justice attack in the same area last month.

Officials found their bodies, which had been burnt beyond recognition, sandwiched between two mattresses.

 - Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

TIMELINE | FW de Klerk: Tracking the storm

2020-02-17 10:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Dudu Myeni's son to testify at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 11:55 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 11:49 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto 2020-02-16 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 