 

Truck driver hijacked, killed while transporting R1.9m in scrap copper

2019-07-23 16:37

Jenna Etheridge

The hijacked truck found at the warehouse. (Supplied)

A truck driver was shot and killed by hijackers while transporting scrap copper worth R1.9m near Coega in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Absalom Mnisi, 53, was flagged down by a group wearing reflective jackets and using a white vehicle with a blue light on Monday at around 19:00, said Captain Andre Beetge.

A passing motorist spotted the truck and alerted the company, which then activated the tracking device.

The police's flying squad followed the signal to a warehouse in Perseverance, where they found the truck.

Beetge said seven people had fled into the warehouse when they saw the police, adding five, aged  between 27 and 41, were arrested.

"The truck and its cargo of almost 23 tons of scrap copper, which is valued at R1.9m, and a Mini Cooper was recovered and impounded for forensic analysis," he said.

The police also found a rented white Ford Ranger, a blue light, a reflective jacket, a large mobile radio frequency/signal blocker and seven cellphones.

Mnisi's body was seen by a passing motorist on an embankment on the N2 freeway, close to the Coega CBD, on Tuesday at around 09:30.

"He was found with gunshot wounds to his back and neck. Murder and hijacking cases have been opened and [are] being investigated by the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation team," said Beetge.

"All five suspects have been charged with the possession of stolen property and the police will investigate their link and role in the hijacking and murder."

Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914.

nelson mandela bay  |  hijacking  |  copper theft
